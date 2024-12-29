Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty take over internet as they hang out together, don’t miss mom-to-be's cute little baby bump; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are currently in Australia to support their cricketer husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A day after their picture with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family went viral, a new video showcased the duo making their way towards an eatery together. Meanwhile, the mom-to-be Athiya's cute little baby bump drew everyone's attention.

A new video of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty has surfaced online that has yet again taken over the internet. In the video, we can see the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress leading the way, while soon-to-be mom Shetty was walking behind her. Athiya’s cute baby bump also caught everyone's attention while she followed Sharma making her way towards the entrance.

During their latest outing, Anushka kept it chic and casual in a white shirt paired with wide-legged jeans, and black bellies and left her hair open. She was also seen carrying a black bag along. Meanwhile, Athiya opted for a striped t-shirt paired and a denim skirt with a black slit.

Soon after the video started doing rounds on the internet, fans went gaga over the bond between both actresses. A fan wrote, "anushka athiya my besties," another fan pointed out, "cutieeee bump" while a third fan noted, "They are much more close knit than they showww." Agreeing to the remark another fan expressed by wishing, "yeah god bless their bond yaa we need some pictures."

On Saturday, another picture went viral on the internet in which Anushka was seen posing with the Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family. Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty was also spotted by netizens in the picture, who was seen in the background while seemed busy over a phone call. Nitish’s father called it, “a lovely moment,” while he shared the picture on his Instagram stories.

Notably, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are accompanied by their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, in Australia. The couple even celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in the country. Meanwhile, Athiya and KL Rahul announced that they’re expecting their first child in November, with their baby expected to arrive in 2025.

