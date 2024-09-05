Anushka Sharma reveals having dinner at 5:30 PM with daughter Vamika for THIS reason: ‘I started to see the…’

Anushka Sharma came to India on Wednesday for a promotional event. During her appearance, she revealed that she eats her dinner at 5:30 p.m. following her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s routine. She also shared how it helped her mentally and physically.

While speaking at an event hosted by Slurrp Farm, Anushka Sharma talked about her family’s eating routine. She shared that she and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika eat her dinner early. The actress shared she also has dinner early with her because most of the time she and her daughter are alone at home. She said, "I was like I think what am I gonna do? I might just eat now. I started to see the benefits that came out which was I slept better I felt fresher in the morning."

Anushka mentioned she read it somewhere and started following it. The routine of having food with her daughter came out of convenience, but it works for her. "Let’s eat together, shut the kitchen, and now it’s something the entire family does. You should follow kids’ routine," she playfully added further.

During the same conversation the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared that she is very particular about her children’s routine. She revealed as a family they travel a lot and her kids experience many changes in their lives. Thus, by generating a routine for them, she has given them a sense of control.

The 36-year-old actress shared that the meal and sleep time of her family is fixed irrespective of where they are. "It helps them regulate themselves much better,” she opined.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021 whom they named Vamika. The couple announced the arrival of their second child, a son earlier this year in February. They named him Akaay.

On the work front, Anushka has a movie titled Chakda Xpress in the pipeline. The biopic-drama film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

