AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla make 'Mahol pura wavy' as they perform together in Mumbai amid controversy with Diljit Dosanjh; see PIC

Karan Aujla made his fans go gaga, along with Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra at his Mumbai concert on December 21. On Day 2, the singer returned and blew everyone’s mind again. But the audience was caught off-guard when another Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon joined Karan on the stage. Soon after their joint performance at the event, the latter dropped a picture and spoke about making “mahol pura wavy.”

AP Dhillon and Divine joined Karan Aujla on December 22 at the latter’s Mumbai concert which was attended by the likes of Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia. A while ago, the Brown Munde singer took to his Instagram account and dropped a picture with Aujla and captioned it, “Mahol pura wavy.” Karan also commented on the post and expressed, “Neend ni aundi."

AP’s post came after he got into a controversy with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. It all started when the Amar Singh Chamkila actor gave a shoutout to Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon who kickstarted their musical tour. In the viral clips, Dosanjh can be heard saying, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

But on December 21, AP Dhillon paused during his Chandigarh show and made a remark about Diljit’s statement. The Old Money singer said, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening behind the scenes, but first, unblock me.”

Soon after his response reached the Lover singer, he shared screenshots of his Instagram profile proving that he hadn’t blocked AP. But the latter wasn’t convinced and also shared screen recordings to prove his point. It was followed by a note on his IG stories that read, “I wasn't planning on saying s**t, knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what's real and what's not.”

Upon watching things go out of hand between Diljit and Dhillon, Badshah took to his social media and spoke about not making the same mistakes they made. The rapper also spoke about going together if they want to go far.

