Diljit Dosanjh offers Dil-Luminati India Tour tickets to little fan whose video asking him to sing loudly near his concert venue went viral

Diljit Dosanjh has become a sensation in both India and abroad. As he began his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi, a video went viral of a little fan who sweetly asked him to sing loudly near his concert venue so she could hear. It was noticed by the Naina singer, who has now offered her and her family tickets to his upcoming concert, winning the hearts of netizens.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actor's humble nature is one of the reasons fans admire him a lot. Fans saw a glimpse of the same, as the singer began his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Delhi when he offered his concert tickets to a little fan.

As the actor-singer performed in Delhi for his tour, a video went viral where a little fan of the singer stood in a balcony near the venue, leaning to hear his voice. She innocently said, "Diljit uncle thoda tez chilla do kuch sunaye nahi de raha." (Diljit uncle, please sing loudly because I can't hear anything.) Fans found the little girl adorable and tagged the singer, and soon the video reached Dosanjh.

Soon Diljit took to his Instagram handle and re-shared the video, writing, "Beta, come I have tickets for you and your family." with folded hand emojis, netizens loved his gesture. Some even commented on the video and mentioned that it had reached the singer, expressing their delight and admiration for the singer.

One fan wrote, "Yeh reel diljit ki story pe lagi congratulations." Another user impressed with Diljit wrote, "Man, I had goosebumps when I saw Diljit Dosanjh Paaji's story. Man, he is so humble and kind." A user expressed happiness for the little fan and wrote, "princess, you got tickets," with loved-filled emoticons.

Meanwhile, Diljit's concert in Delhi was a massive success, with a crowd of more than 50,000 people attending it. Moreover, the singer's gesture of waving the tricolour at the concert went viral and was loved by fans.

