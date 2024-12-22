Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's controversy: Brown Munde singer's shocking claim, Badshah's cryptic reaction to Banita Sandhu's VIRAL VIDEO; all you want to know

The internet is abuzz with the ongoing controversy between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh. It all started after the Brown Munde fame singer made sharp remarks about Dosanjh during his latest concert in Chandigarh. While fans were registering the shocking battle of words, rapper Badshah's cryptic post amidst the ongoing feud caught everyone's attention.

On December 21, AP Dhillon paused during his Chandigarh show and took a minute to respond to Diljit Dosanjh's earlier statement during his Indore concert. For the uninformed, Diljit had extended his heartfelt wishes to Dhillon and Karan Aujla ahead of their musical tour.

"Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too)," Diljit had said.

To this, AP said, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening behind the scenes, but first, unblock me." He further addressed the crowd, stating that he had been working for three years, and asked if they had ever seen him stir any controversy.

Soon after the show, Dhillon's video making shocking claims set the internet on fire. When it reached Diljit Dosanjh, he shared a screenshot of the Ma Belle singer's profile and clarified that he "never blocked" him.

The war of words didn't end here, as AP shared screen recordings hours later to prove his claims. The first clip showed how he couldn't open the link to the Border 2 actor's profile as it showed an error. He wrote "before" in the clip.

Another clip showed that he was able to view Diljit's profile after clicking on it. He wrote, "after." The video was followed by a story in which he stated, "I wasn't planning on saying s**t, knowing everyone will hate on me anyways, but at least we know what's real and what's not" (shrugging emoji).

While the internet was already intrigued by the controversy ignited by AP Dhillon against Diljit, Badshah shared a cryptic post grabbing eyeballs from the netizens. Without naming or referring to any instance, the Mercy singer wrote, "Please don't make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, 'If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.' United we stand" followed by a folded hand and a nazar amulet emoji.

Well, it wasn’t all that the eagle-eyed fans caught notice of AP Dhillon’s rumored girlfriend, Banita Sandhu, who was seen enjoying Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. The video that is doing rounds on the internet showed the October actress completely unbothered by the clash of both singers. She was seen grooving and dancing to the tunes of the Lover singer.

On the other hand, Banita on Saturday took to her Instagram stories and shared the video from Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert. In the video, we can see the actress enjoying Vicky Kaushal and Aujla nailing it on the electrifying party banger, Tauba Tauba.

While the video of Banita seems to be from the Mumbai show that was held on December 19, 2024, as renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra is also visible in the video.

