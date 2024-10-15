EXCLUSIVE: Badshah wishes to steal AR Rahman’s ‘Grammy Award’, admires his non-compromising attitude ‘When he makes his music…’

Badshah is a popular rapper in India known for infusing a desi approach into his music. He has produced numerous chart-topping songs and aspires to achieve more in his career. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the rapper expressed his admiration for AR Rahman's uncompromising attitude towards music and his desire to win a Grammy award, even if it means taking it from Rahman.

Badshah recently sat down alongside Shreya Ghoshal for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. They discussed their musical journey, how they met, and their perspectives on singing in the current scenario. During a special segment, they were asked to share one quality they admire in other singers and what they would like to steal from them.

Among other singers on the list, they came across the name of AR Rahman, and Badshah immediately mentioned "Grammy." Sherya got confused for a while and realized that he was talking about stealing it. The Kala Chashma singer agreed and said, "Ha churana hai." (Yes, I want to steal it.)

Further, he added that he admires the music maestro, who doesn't even comprise one bit when it comes to music. The songwriter said, “Maine sir ko ek do baari dekha hai aur woh baithte aur piano pe kuch bajate hai aur mujhe lagta hai waah, khatam hote hi woh kehte hai yeh balwaas hai.” (I have seen sir once or twice sitting on his piano and playing a beat. When it ends, I think, wow, it was so good, and he immediately says it was bad.)

Adding to this, Shreya Ghoshal explained that AR Rahman is a once-in-a-century kind of singer. She stated that he modifies his music until the last moment and sets the bar higher, always creating something different. The rapper agreed and admitted that the Luka Chuppi singer has an extraordinary love for his craft, unlike anyone else.

On the work front, Badshah has recently composed the song Get Ready for Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John.

