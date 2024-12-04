After Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla lands in legal trouble ahead of his India tour; here's why

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of alcohol, drugs, and violence.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for lending his voice to Vicky Kaushal's popular track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, is preparing to kick off his India tour, It Was All A Dream, beginning in Chandigarh on December 7, 2024. However, ahead of the event, Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharnevar lodged a complaint against him, accusing Aujla's music of promoting harmful themes, such as the glorification of alcohol, drugs, and violence.

According to an ABP report, Professor Panditrao Dharnevar has urged Karan Aujla to avoid performing songs like Chitta Kurta, Few Days, Adhia, Bandook, Alcohol 2, and Gangsta during his concert, claiming that these tracks could negatively influence listeners.

The professor has also threatened to file a defamation suit against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh if Aujla performs these songs, holding them responsible for permitting the concert.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently performing on his Dil-Luminati Tour, received a notice from the Telangana government barring him from singing songs with references to alcohol.

In response, the singer modified the lyrics of his popular tracks, changing 5 Tara Theke to 5 Tara Hotel and Daaru 'Ch Lemonade to Coke 'Ch Lemonade. However, he didn’t shy away from commenting on the situation, humorously suggesting that he would stop singing about alcohol entirely if every liquor store in the country were shut down.

Taking a jab at Bollywood actors who endorse alcohol brands, Dosanjh added, "Let’s launch a movement—if all states completely ban liquor consumption, I promise never to sing about alcohol again for the rest of my life. But is that even possible?"

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla’s much-awaited debut arena tour, It Was All A Dream, spanning eight cities across India, is set to take place in December 2024. The Indian-Canadian artist will kick off his performances in Chandigarh on December 7, followed by Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15, and Mumbai on December 21.

Widely regarded as one of the leading figures in modern Punjabi music, the Vancouver-based singer has gained recognition for hit songs like Softly, White Brown Black, and Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

