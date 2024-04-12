Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan open up on broken marriages and relationships; 'Everything comes with an expiry'

Khan brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan who have been through broken marriages have remained tight-lipped about what went wrong. But both of them have recently talked about the main reasons behind so many broken relationships these days.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan on the reason behind so many relationships breaking these days

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan became a part of Arhaan Khan and his friends' podcast Dumb Biryani where they opened up about relationships and commitments. Sohail said that every relationship comes with an expiry date and it's important to move on when there's no excitement.

"We get pressured into relationships, about what’s going to happen to the other person or yourself. There’s a whole world out there,” he said, adding, “Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you.”

Further explaining his point, he added, “Everything comes with an expiry. You buy a medicine, you buy a chocolate, you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing.”

Arbaaz Khan also talked about his idea of relationships and the importance of commitments. “The most important time to get into a relationship is when you’re willing to give rather than receive. Most people get into relationships wanting to receive. And they forget about what they bring to the table, what they have to offer. Until and unless you’re getting into a relationship to give, there’s no reason why you should be getting into a relationship. If you’re only going to be the recipient, it’s not going to work for the other person beyond a point of time.”

Arbaaz talked about how one shouldn’t depend on their partners for happiness. However, he added that if a relationship begins to involve deception, then it can be brought to an end.

Talking about the importance of commitment, he said that even if it doesn't come with a great feeling, it's important to some extent because it helps you fulfill your duties in a relationship. "If you just stay with fleeting feelings, today I feel for you, tomorrow I don't, marriages and relationships will break every second day," he said.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's work front

Arbaaz Khan's latest film as a producer Patna Shuklla released on March 29 on Disney + Hotstar. The film had Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Sohail Khan is planning to return as a director with his ambitious project Sher Khan which will have Salman Khan in the lead.

