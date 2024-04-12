Sohail Khan opens up about brotherly bond, respect for Salman Khan; Arbaaz's son says they are 'behenjis' not 'bhaijaans'

In Arhaan Khan's podcast Dumb Biryani's first episode, we saw Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan talk about their love and respect for Salman Khan.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:25 AM IST |  3.5K
Picture credit : Arpita Khan Instagram
Sohail Khan reveals little things about brotherly bond between Salman, Arbaaz; it's sweet

We all know that Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan share a great bond with each other. The Khan brothers often stand with each other in their good and bad times and we have seen the three come together quite often. Sohail and Arbaaz were the first guests on the first episode of the podcast show hosted by Arhaan Khan along with his friends called Dumb Biryani. The actors opened up about their brotherhood with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star and this only proves their love for each other.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan on respecting Salman Khan

In the podcast, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan recalled some of their family secrets. Talking about Salman Khan, Sohail revealed that he has only respect for him. He added that whenever the Tiger 3 star enters the room, Sohail stands up as a gesture of respect.

Arbaaz Khan quipped that all three of them are very close. To this Sohail joked that they are actually ‘3 sisters’. Arhaan adding to the joke said, "Not bhaijaans, behenjis". Arbaaz said, “Salman and me may not meet that often, communicate that often but when he realises I’m in some trouble, that man is not going to hesitate whether its Sohail, me or anybody and vice versa. Depending on what our capacity is.”

Arbaaz Khan also said that it’s not always about financial help. “I cannot help Salman financially because he has got enough of that. But it’s not what you always need. You need emotional support, you need to be there for somebody. If you can earn people who are there with you when u hit rock bottom, that’s when you really earn people in your life. If you have that, you are blessed.”

Salman Khan’s Eidi for fans

Salman Khan fans missed him at the box office this Eid as his film did not release this year. But yesterday, the actor announced his upcoming film which will hit the screens on Eid 2025. The actor is all set to collaborate with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman posted a title image with a deep blue background, which read, “Salman Khan in & as Sikandar.”


ALSO READ: Salman Khan finally gives his eidi to fans; announces Eid 2025 release Sikandar with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala

Credits: Dumb Biryani Podcast
