Days after Salman Khan firing incident, sister Arpita Khan seeks blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah; PICS

Salman Khan’s family and fans are still in shock after the firing incident took place. On April 14, two men, who are now arrested, shot bullets outside the actor’s Bandra residence. Since then, the Khan family seems to be recovering from this incident.

Amidst all this, the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was snapped visiting the Nizamuddin Dargah. Although the cause of her visit remains unknown, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she must have visited the holy place for her family’s well-being and her brother’s safety.

Arpita Khan Sharma snapped in Nizamuddin Dargah

Several pictures and videos have been going viral on social media wherein we can see Arpita Khan Sharma visiting the Nizamuddin Dargah. Salman Khan’s sister looks lovely in a floral printed dress. She has covered her head with a dupatta and can be seen with her son.

Both the mother-daughter duo are praying with folded hands and then we can see Arpita holding her son's hands while leaving. As she prays inside the dargah, many fans can be seen clicking her picture.

About Salman Khan’s firing incident

The two shooters who were identified as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta had fled from Mumbai after firing bullets outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. First, their faces were revealed in a CCTV footage and then these two were arrested in Bhuj.

After being arrested, the shooters were brought to Mumbai and are still under arrest for further investigation.

Arbaaz Khan’s official statement

Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle yesterday to share an official statement regarding the incident. The note read, “Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” the source said.

Salman Khan recently flew to Dubai for an event. The actor was accompanied by heavy security and after the event he even returned to Mumbai now.

