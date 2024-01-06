Arbaaz Khan shows his romantic side by blowing flying kiss to beloved wife Sshura Khan; VIDEO goes viral

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Arbaaz Khan sealed the deal with makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Since their union, the couple has been gracing social media with their affectionate displays, setting the bar high for relationship goals.

Fresh from their New Year vacation or honeymoon, the duo returned to Mumbai on Friday. A video has been making waves on social media, capturing a beautiful moment where Arbaaz Khan showers his beloved wife with a romantic flying kiss.

Arbaaz Khan lavishes his affection on his wife Sshura Khan

On January 5, 2024, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram handle to treat her followers with a heartwarming video featuring her husband, Arbaaz Khan. The clip captures a candid moment at the airport, where the Freaky Ali actor is seen leading the way for his beloved wife as they prepare for their flight. In the video, Sshura affectionately calls out to her hubby, and in response, he turns around and sweetly blows her a flying kiss. Take a look:

Later in the day, shutterbugs captured the newlywed couple as they returned from their honeymoon, sharing a glimpse of their post-wedding bliss. Arbaaz and Sshura were seen walking hand-in-hand, radiating their palpable love for each other.

The Hello Brother actor, dressed in comfy casual travel attire, wore a white tee paired with blue denim joggers. Adding a touch of flair to his look, he completed it with funky blue, white, and orange sneakers. Meanwhile, Sshura opted for an elegant yet relaxed look, wearing a black top with trousers and leaving her hair open. She held a jacket in hand, exuding both style and comfort.

A while back, Sshura took to her Instagram to share an endearing video capturing a special moment between her and Arbaaz. In the video, he is seen going down on his knees, holding a massive bouquet. The actor sweetly proposes to his ladylove, presenting a diamond ring, all in the presence of his son, Arhaan Khan, and sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The couple, overwhelmed with joy, then embraces each other in a long and affectionate hug, marking a beautiful chapter in their journey of love.

