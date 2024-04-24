Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh along with her beau, Dipak Chauhan, is soon going to start a new chapter of her life. As the wedding is slated to commence on April 25, 2024, the pre-wedding festivities have already started to hit the headlines. After her grand bridal shower, Haldi, and Mehndi ceremonies, the actress was seen basking in the glory of her sangeet night. The bash was a star-studded one, as it served as a reunion spot for all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

Amidst the gathering, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also graced the event, twinning in black outfits, subtly giving the couple goals.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Arti Singh’s sangeet ceremony

A lot of TV stars attended the sangeet ceremony of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan. The guest list also included the name of the popular couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who slayed twinning in their black ensemble.

Decoding Bharti's look, she was wearing a ready-to-wear plain black chiffon saree with a three-fourth sleeve, designer blouse that had work of silver thread on it. The saree was draped so perfectly that it enhanced her curves beautifully. The Kapil Sharma Show actress accessorized her outfit with a silver stonework choker neckpiece with round studs.

She added two silver-colored bangles to her left arm, which perfectly matched her blouse. She sported minimalist makeup and kept her hair flowing; overall, the Dance Deewane 4 host dazzled with her look.

On the other hand, Haarsh was wearing a three-piece suit, which featured a black blazer and pants with a light purple shirt. He wore black leather shoes to complete his outfit. With the combination of dark and pastel colors, Super Star Singer Season 3’s host outshined the party.

Previously, in a vlog, Bharti and Haarsh revealed that they had received the invitation card for Arti’s wedding, as Bharti and Krushna Abhishek are close friends.

More about Arti And Dipak’s love story

As Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are heading towards the newest phase in their lives, the former visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessing from the Almighty, and she shares the first look of her card from there. According to Kashmera Shah, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has found the love of her life, and Chauhan is a very sensible person.

