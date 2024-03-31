PIC: Amitabh Bachchan drops playful post, posing with doughnuts; Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares her reaction

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary icon and celebrated star in Bollywood. With his long and illustrious career, he is a force to be reckoned with. An inspiration to many aspiring actors, Big B continues to amaze fans with his lively attitude towards life.

Additionally, his social media presence frequently garners attention and creates a buzz online. Now, the legendary star has shared another playful post featuring a doughnut, drawing a response from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan drops playful post with doughnuts

On March 31, a while back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a playful post. The iconic actor was photographed holding a doughnut, grinning widely. Wearing a vibrant jacket and trendy glasses, he definitely caught everyone's eye with his fashion statement.

Completing the post, the celebrated star also added a quirky caption alongside offering doughnuts to his fans. He wrote, “Doughnuts ?? Doughnut anyone ? Deliciousimo (Accompanied by laughter emoji)”

Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda reacts

Minutes later, the loving daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda couldn’t resist reacting to the post as she found it ‘cute’. Expressing her emotions in the comments section, she wrote, “Hahaha so cute Papa (accompanied by red-heart emoji)”

Moreover, the comments section of the legendary icon's post was flooded with enthusiastic fans expressing their admiration. One fan exclaimed, “don ko pakad na mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai Handsome Big B,” while another wrote, “Mahanayak real hero sir.” Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan reveals being protective of Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Recently, during What The Hell Navya podcast, Jaya Bachchan admitted to being more protective of their daughter. Shweta stated that maybe her parents were more protective but she is not. Adding on to her statement, Jaya Bachchan said, “Shweta, we were more protective because we didn’t know any better. That’s what we were taught, that’s how we were brought up. You (Navya) have been brought up differently and you will bring up your children even more differently.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD also starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda gushes over hubby Pulkit Samrat as he performs ‘pehli rasoi’; ‘Fell in love all over again’