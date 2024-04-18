Arjun Kapoor lauds sister Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, says 'Teaser hi itna intriguing hai'

Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects coming up this year. After much anticipation and roadblocks, the release date of her romantic sports drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi was announced. On April 17, the official teaser of the action thriller film Ulajh featuring Kapoor in a striking role was dropped. Among the people who were highly impressed by the teaser was her brother Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is blown away by the teaser of Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh

A couple of hours ago, on April 17, the teaser of Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh was released. The movie narrates the journey of a young IFS officer entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. The gripping and nail-biting teaser earned Kapoor lauds from her fans online. Her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor also rooted for the actress by penning a positive note on social media.

The Gunday actor shared the teaser of his Instagram stories and expressed how excited he is to watch the entire movie. He penned, “Teaser hi itna intriguing hai toh film…”

Take a look:

Not just Arjun, Janhvi’s alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also gave a shoutout to his ladylove on social media by reposting the trailer with multiple emojis. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen with Janhvi in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, expressed excitement and wrote on his IG stories, “Looks fab Mrs Mahi. Looking forward to #Ulajh @janhvikapoor @jungleepictures.”

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh

In the minute-long teaser, we see Janhvi in a powerful role trying to not get tangled and caught up in the journey filled with betrayal. Led by Kapoor, the action thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will be theatrically released on July 5, 2024.

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor?

While Ulajh is moving towards its big release, so is Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic sports film is reportedly inspired by the life of ace Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It marks Kapoor and Rao’s second collaboration after Roohi. It will be released on May 31, 2024. She will also share the screen with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in Devara: Part 1.

