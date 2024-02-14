Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘fun time’ shooting Gunday with Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh as film clocks 10 years

Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Gunday was released in 2014. The period drama was headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. At the time of its release, the film was well-received at the box office, while the music album became a rage. Ever since then, the warm bond between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor has also been a major friendship goal. It’s been a decade since the film's release, and getting nostalgic about the same, Arjun and PeeCee shared sweet notes on social media.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to 10 years of Gunday co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

A while back, Arjun Kapoor hopped onto his Instagram stories and shared a series of stills with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra from Gunday. The first three stories feature the leading men of the film. Arjun in his signature quirky style made memes out of them as he expressed his excitement on 10 years of the release of the film, which will be happening today.

The last story is the iconic still from the song Tune Maari Entriyaan featuring the lead trio. Reacting to the story, Priyanka Chopra reminisced about the older times and expressed, “So cute. What a fun time that was. Miss you boys. @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh @aliabbaszafar”

About Gunday

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, apart from the lead trio, the film also had Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi amongst others in important supporting roles. The film revolves around two best friends who aspire to take over the coal mafia. However, they fall in love with the same girl, causing enmity and misunderstandings between them while a police officer tries to benefit out of the situation. The film was released on Feb 14, 2014.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt while Arjun Kapoor was in The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl.

Priyanka Chopra has been a global sensation with her successful international projects. She was last seen in Love Again and Citadel, where she acted alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci for the latter project. Furthermore, she was also supposed to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the director revealed in a recent interview with Variety that the project faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

