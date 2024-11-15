Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula admits being financially dependent on actor after their mom passed away: ‘I’m like a child he never asked for but…’

Arjun Kapoor has often showered his immense love on sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Meanwhile, reflecting on their bond, Anshula recently admitted being financially dependent on her brother for 9–10 years after their mother passed away.

During a recent conversation with Hautterfly, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recalled starting her first job with Google at the age of 21 while she was not financially independent. She shared, "I was still very much dependent on Arjun bhaiya, and I think for a better part of almost 9–10 years after mom passed away. I was, I still am to some extent emotionally and mentally dependent on him. I am almost like a child he never asked for, but he got."

The star-kid further added that it has only been in the past two years that she has attained financial freedom and is living the lifestyle she wants to on the basis of the money she has been making herself. She expressed her gratitude and pride in having reached that stage in her life.

In addition to this, Kapoor acknowledged her privilege and revealed getting a separate bedroom with an attached washroom in her pre-teens. She noted not having to share your bathroom with your brother during periods as a "huge thing." Upon being asked if they openly discussed periods, Anshula stated it was "always" the case.

She explained that her brother is six years older than her, so he must have talked to somebody earlier who must have had her periods. She expressed certainty about her mother also discussing it with the Singham Again actor. "He has never once, even today, literally, I could be lying in bed cramping, and he’ll be like wassup, and I’ll be like 'bleeding too heavily, cramping', and he literally won’t get annoyed. He doesn’t get disgusted," said Anshula.

Heaping praise on her brother, the proud sister revealed that during her periods how Arjun Kapoor will constantly check on her to see if she has her hot water bottle, has taken her medicines, or if she needs anything. When the host referred to the actor as a star green flag bearer, Anshula was quick to agree, stating, "He is full green flag he is. He is very like understanding in that sense."

Anshula and Arjun are the kids of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

