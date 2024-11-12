No Entry 2 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor shares exciting update on Anees Bazmee’s directorial; calls Varun Dhawan ‘natkhat’ and Diljit Dosanjh ‘inspirational’

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh have come on board for No Entry 2. Arjun, who is currently enjoying the success of Singham Again, recently shared a major update about Anees Bazmee’s directorial in an exclusive conversation with us.

While speaking exclusively with us during the post-release interview of Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor was asked about the update on No Entry 2. In response to this, he candidly mentioned, "I think Anees Bazmee is the right person to speak about it and so is Boney Kapoor."

He further continued by admitting, "We are three actors who are doing the film together. Fingers crossed, everything falls into place, works out, and we are able to make it happen next year. I’m very very excited. I love comedy. I don’t think I have done enough comedy, so meri bhookh vo thi ke (my hunger was) actually to go into comedy."

Arjun further heaped praises on his No Entry 2 co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, stating, "Diljit is excellent in comedy, Good Newz he was un-effing believable like I love Good Newz because of that. Varun’s comedy everybody knows kitna natkhat, chichora, kameena hai (naughty and frivolous) itna sweet innocent swami type ka hai, lekin hai bade haraami type ka (he looks sweet, but he is very naughty in real)," he says with a loud voice and bright laugh leaving the live audience amused.

"So, to work with a friend like Varun to be able to work with somebody like Diljit who is so inspirational, the way he is as a person and the work that he does. Aneez bhai ke saath main Mubarakan kar chuka hoon (I've done Mubarkan with Anees bhai) so I know exactly what he is capable of, and we are seeing it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa also being such a huge success - master of comedy, and I am going home to my father and doing a home production," remarks Singham Again star.

Overwhelmed by the thunderous response from the audience, Arjun admitted that it was because of the audience’s excitement that he was able to speak about it. He opined that the makers should officially speak about it, but he noted that the "secret is out there for a very long time."

"But in all fairness, I’m really really looking forward to that happening next year, and it will be a good collaboration of energies because I think we all have loved the material, we’ve all come together keeping the script in mind and Anees bhai has written a kicka** script. I think you guys are in for a treat when you see that film," he said on a concluding note.

