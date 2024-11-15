Singham Again Box Office Collection Week 2: Ajay Devgn starrer maintains steady run, collects Rs 211 crore in 14 days

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, maintained a steady run at the box office—the cop-drama movie collected over Rs 211 crore by the end of its 2nd week.

Singham Again collects Rs 2.75 on Day 14; Pasts the Rs 210 crore mark in India

After raking over Rs 163.75 crore in its opening week, Singham Again added Rs 34.75 crore to the tally in its 2nd weekend, followed by a decent hold on the weekdays, minting another Rs 13 crore. The movie ended its 2nd week by collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 14 and taking the final cume to Rs 211 crore net at the Indian box office.

The cop drama has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty duo, surpassing Golmaal Again (Rs 205 crore net).

From here on, Singham Again is expected to add Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore more and end its theatrical run somewhere at Rs 240 crore net in India. The movie will toy with the lifetime net figures of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, a Blockbuster at the box office.

Singham Again grosses Rs 325 crore globally, An Average end

The Rohit Shetty directorial fetched around USD 8.50 million from the international locations which is Rs 71.50 crore per Indian currency. The worldwide gross collection of Singham Again reached Rs 325 crore in two weeks, with Rs 253 crore coming from the domestic markets. The movie still has two weeks to put up a healthy total until Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 arrives and secures most of the screens.

These are so far decent figures in a clash scenario, but not enough to give Singham Again a CLEAN HIT verdict. The movie was mounted on a heavy budget due to which it will end up being an Average or Semi-Hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 163.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Day 14 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 211.25 crore in 14 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find them to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Singham Again.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Singham Again 2 Weeks Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's cop-actioner grosses Rs 325 crore