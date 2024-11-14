Ranveer Singh is 'Ded' laughing while Varun Dhawan was 'scared' to share THIS viral video ft Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have been basking in the success of their last released film, Singham Again. Recently, a video of the duo from an interview had taken over the internet, becoming a subject of meme culture. Meanwhile, laughing off, not only did the director react, but Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan’s amusing reactions are too funny to be missed.

Today, November 14, Rohit Shetty shared the viral video clip from an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on his Instagram handle. In the clip, which is ruling the internet, Ajay Devgn is seen talking about the role of a selfless father, Mumbai conditions, and more. What makes the conversation amusing is not only Shetty agreeing to the actor’s opinion but also repeating the actor’s words while immersed in the conversation.

While the social media memers have found their new obsession with the viral clip, Shetty also took it humorously and extended Children’s Day wishes to his fans and followers. Sharing the clip, Singham Again director wrote, "BHAI NE BOLA KARNE KA TOH KARNE KA, 33 saal ki dosti ka RAAZ (accompanied by laughter emoji)Puri film ka promotion ek taraf and yeh video ek taraf (accompanied by laughter emoji) Thank you my MEME family Btw Happy Children's Day(accompanied by laughter emoji)"

Soon after reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh couldn’t control his laughter as he dropped multiple laughter emojis and wrote, "HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ded" and Parineeti Chopra quipped, "And THISSS is why we pay our internet bills" followed by laughter emojis and Varun Dhawan admitted, "(accompanied by laughter emojis) I was getting scared to send u this but the fact that uv put it out is (accompanied by clap emojis)."

Take a look

As the director mentioned in his caption, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have been friends for 33 years. The two have collaborated on several iconic films, including the Singham and Golmaal franchises, Bol Bachchan, Sunday, All The Best: Fun Begins, and more.

Their latest outing, Singham Again, was the fifth installment in the Singham franchise. The movie, released on Diwali, also featured Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and more in key roles.

