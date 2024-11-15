Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor first introduced BF Rohan to THIS member of family and it’s not who you think: ‘Family me soft launch karna tha’

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, after several reports suggesting their blossoming romance, confirmed her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar last year with a mushy post. Since then, the two are often seen posting romantic pictures with each other on special occasions. Meanwhile, Anshula recently revealed that it was Janhvi Kapoor, to whom she introduced her beau for the first time.

In a recent conversation with Hautterfly, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor spoke extensively about her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The star kid revealed that when she hit 29-30, she had told her family to look for a prospective match for her. At that point in time she also went on a couple of dates where she ended up meeting her current boyfriend.

While the timing coincided, and she was sure of giving this relationship a chance, she broke the news to her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. She said, "The minute that I was sure that I am giving this relationship a proper go-ahead, Janhvi was the first person Rohan met. She is a very nice, sweet, gharelu (household) but it was more she has my best interest at heart. Vo ‘soft launch’ hota hai na, family mein soft launch karna tha (I had to do his soft launch) and she felt like a safe place to do this thing," she said.

Anshula further clarified that her other two siblings, referring to Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also her safe place, but they were out of Mumbai while shooting for their work.

During the same conversation, Anshula also spoke highly of her BF and revealed that he is a "much better" cook than her. She revealed that there have been no impositions that only a girl should be cooking. The sister of Singham Again star mentioned that Thakkar has no problems with being in the kitchen and cooking meals for them.

For the unversed, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his former wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is her brother, whereas Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her sisters from Boney’s second wife, Sridevi.

Anshula is the Founder of Fankind, a Mumbai-based fundraising platform established in August 2019.