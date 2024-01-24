Aryan Khan’s USC dean and professor spoke to Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; Find out

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars of Bollywood. His stardom is only growing with each passing day. But to carry his legacy forward, his daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan have already geared up to step into the superstar’s shoes. With The Archies, Suhana has made her acting debut and Aryan is set to make his directorial debut soon. In an interview, the dean and professor at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts, from where Aryan has graduated have opened up on how he was as a student.

Aryan Khan’s dean and professor spoke to Shah Rukh Khan while working with him

Talking to Indian Express, Elizabeth Daley-Dean, USC School of Cinematic Arts, and Dr Priya Jaikumar-Professor and Chair of the Division of Cinema and Media Studies, USC School of Cinematic Arts opened up on how Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was a student. Dr Jaikumar quipped that they never met the star kid when he was at the university because of COVID. She further added that there was one class called ‘Intro to Cinema’ that everyone had to take. “But I know of my graduate students who were TAs for that class because it is literally 350 students, two sections, and they worked with Aryan. So, we were actually talking to his dad (Shah Rukh) as well,” said the professor.

Advertisement

Priya also said that Aryan has a streaming show coming out and she remembered him saying that he was very influenced by his time at the USC and in Cinematic Arts so he will be working with 2-3 other people from there.

Aryan Khan’s dean and professor at USC wanted him to have a normal life

Elizabeth Daley revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had offered him a professional crew but Aryan Khan had said that he was bringing his USC friends. He graduated the year we had commencement in the Colosseum; that was the end of COVID because we couldn’t be indoors. Dr Priya also said that Aryan had graduated during COVID so they could not have any one-on-one interactions with him. But they also said they wanted the star kid to have a normal life.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rakesh Roshan’s documentary The Roshans; latter thanks him for ‘love, contribution’