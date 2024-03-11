Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai to make Bollywood debut with The Pride of Bharat-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately. The star-kid is all set to step into Bollywood and charm the audiences with her acting skills. She will be soon seen leading the directorial debut film of the renowned filmmaker Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale.

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle steps into Bollywood

It is worth-mentioning that Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai actually is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The official announcement was also made in a collaborative joint post made on social media. The video shared features the legendary singer, her granddaughter and the filmmaker who breaks the big news on stage witnessed by multitude of crowds.

The big news left veteran singer and Zanai speechless as they expressed gratitude towards the big opportunity. In addition to this, Zanai said, “Maaf karna aaj main kuch nahin bol paungi ye mere liye bahut badi baat hai aap sab ke saath aisa mauka (I’m sorry, I won’t be able to say anything today. It’s a very big honor to share this chance with you all)…sorry thank you.”

“With profound honor we welcome @zanaibhosle into the kingdom of ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ as Rani Sai Bhonsale, Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, who contributed immensely to his life as a king and a human being. We feel grateful to witness how Zanai becomes a voice that history itself has choosen for a film that connects us to the true resilience and valor of her ancestors @asha.bhosle,” read the caption alongside the post.

Sandeep Singh on welcoming Zanai Bhosle to his debut film

In a statement shared, Sandeep Singh talking about the launch of Zanai said, "l feel so honored and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosle who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has a ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

“As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being,” he further added.

“Drawing inspiration from my guru, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, my aspiration to direct a grandeur film inspired me to follow the glorious narrative of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, unveiling some surprising stories,” he had mentioned in the part of a caption that was shared in February with the official film announcement.

About The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The film marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

