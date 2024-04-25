WATCH: Farida Jalal makes rare appearance at SLB's Heeramandi premiere; fans calls her ‘timeless beauty’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the debut OTT series of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is just days away from release. Yesterday, a grand premiere of the show was held in Mumbai, which was graced by the cast and crew as well as many renowned names from the entertainment industry.

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who is also a part of the show, attended the starry event. A video of her making an appearance at the red carpet has now gone viral on special media. Fans couldn’t help but shower her with love and appreciation.

Farida Jalal attends premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

In a rare public appearance, Farida Jalal was spotted arriving at the screening of Heeramandi last night, April 24, in Mumbai. She looked elegant in her cream-colored ethnic suit and beautiful smile. Farida ji happily waved at the paparazzi and posed for pictures at the red carpet.

Fan reactions to Farida Jalal’s appearance at Heeramandi premiere

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with their love for Farida Jalal, complimenting her beauty and grace. One person said, "I have always adored her!! She is so cute, simple and such an amazing actress. There is a certain calmness in her which is so so soothing to see!"

A user wrote, “As graceful as before,” while another called her “Timeless beauty with eternal grace.” An individual stated, “She is a legend,” and a netizen mentioned, “Natural Beauty & and Beautiful actress.” One fan fondly recalled, “Her eyes, her smile, best mommy ever on screen, miss that era,” while another expressed, “Wow - why don’t we see her more in movies ? Amazing actor.”

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The stellar cast of the series includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Details about Farida ji's role are yet to be revealed. Heeramandi is slated to release on Netflix on May 1.

