Ayushmann Khurrana drops romantic pool PICS to wish wife Tahira Kashyap on birthday; fans are all hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are one of the classiest couples in Bollywood. The couple has been married for over 16 years now and is proud parents to two kids- a boy and a girl. Even years after their wedding, the couple has been each other’s strength and continues to shell couple goals on various occasions. A while back, yet again Ayushmann dropped a series of pictures as they relish Tahira’s birthday celebrations.

Ayushmann Khurrana's mushy birthday post for wife Tahira Kashyap

Today, on January 21, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs giving a peek into the birthday celebrations of his wife Tahira Kashyap. In the pictures shared on his social media, the actor is seen having a gala time beside the pool. The post begins with the actor looking at his wife while he captures the moment, followed by endearing photos from their quality time.

“It’s her birthday (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Umm..@tahirakashyap,” read the caption alongside.

Take a look:

Fans reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Power coupleee” another fan wrote, “You two! Happy Happy birthday to @tahirakashyap,” while a third fan commented, “These pics are so beautiful! Nazar na lage.” In addition, several other fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis while heart-felt birthday wishes were also poured for her.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were childhood friends and their love blossomed as they grew up. Professionally, Kashyap is an acclaimed writer, director, and producer. The couple has two children - a boy and a girl- Virajveer and Varushka whom they welcomed in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

The multi-talented actor was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 which starred Ananya Panday opposite him. The film also had Anu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Asrani in the important roles.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you last year that Ayushmann is in advanced stages of discussion to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production, planned to be mounted on an unprecedented scale.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani pens birthday note for rumored ex beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna; Jackie Shroff-Ayesha wish daughter