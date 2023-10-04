EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta team up for Border 2; Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to join Sunny Deol

Following the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is in no mood to play small. The superstar announced his next movie with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan just yesterday and intends to focus solely on big-scale action entertainers going forward. While his recently announced Lahore 1947, based on Asghar Wajahat’s critically acclaimed Punjabi play, will go on floors around December or January, Sunny is in advanced stages of discussion for yet another action spectacle, Border 2. Pinkvilla was the first to inform readers in August that Sunny, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are planning the sequel to their 1997 war drama, Border, and will take it on floors sometime next year. Now, the much-awaited Border 2 has become even bigger with Ayushmann Khurrana joining the cast.

Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to join Sunny Deol in Border 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced stages of discussion to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production, planned to be mounted on an unprecedented scale. Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta will jointly produce this movie and have the vision of making the biggest War film of India.

"Border 2 is a massive-scale project and is expected to generate the same level of excitement as Gadar 2 right from its announcement. The makers have been in discussions with Ayushmann for several weeks and it's finally on the verge of being close. Ayushmann, who has primarily been part of quirky social dramas, is thrilled to embark on this new kind of journey, teaming up with Deol for the first time," a source close to the development told us.

Border 2 to go on floors mid-next year

Border 2 is expected to feature an ensemble of young actors alongside Sunny, and while Ayushmann is locked, the makers are still in talks with several other actors for other pivotal roles. The movie is currently in the scripting stage and is scheduled to begin filming around mid-next year. JP Dutta and his team are deeply immersed in preparations and plan to make it the biggest war drama ever to come out of Indian cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this highly anticipated sequel.

