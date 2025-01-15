Azaad: Ajay Devgn is strict when it comes to work, says nephew Aaman Devgan; here's what debutant said about Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s nephew Aaman Devgan is all set to make his big screen debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s captivating love story, Azaad. While talking about his film with Rasha Thadani, he also opened up about his aunt and uncle. The youngster stated that while Ajay is strict when it comes to work, Kajol is fun. Read on!

Recently, the team of Azaad was in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. Apart from talking about the film, Aaman Devgan also spoke about his maternal uncle, actor Ajay Devgn. During the chat, the youngster stated that he is scared of the Singham Again actor as he is very strict when it comes to work.

“As loving as he can be, he is equally strict when it comes to work. I think he is never satisfied,” the upcoming actor divulged. He further added that when Ajay saw his movie Azaad, the only thing he said to him was “Good job.” But according to this, this is the first time he got a little bit of a compliment from the senior actor ever since he started training when he was 16 years old.

Having said that, Aaman knows that it comes from a place of love because Ajay knows what he expects from his nephew and wants him to achieve that. When asked about his mami Kajol, Aaman Devgan stated that she is a lot of fun. “Her energy is so positive that if I am ever low, feeling sad about something, I will just go and sit with her in a room. In 5 minutes, my mood will be perfect,” he stated, adding that she is his release of negative energy if he needs that.

For the unknown, Azaad comes to life in theatres on January 17, 2025.

