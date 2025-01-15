Meet actor born to popular Bollywood star, has black belt in Taekwondo, is graceful singer and is among the most promising newcomers

A B-town youngster is all set to join the Indian film industry with her promising debut. Born to a popular Indian actress, she is not just an aspiring actress but also has a black belt in Taekwondo. She is also a good singer and is named among one of the most promising newcomers in the industry. Well, we are talking about Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Read on to learn more about her!

Born to Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, and Anil Thadani who owns a picture distribution company, Rasha Thadani studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School just like many other star kids. While she owns a black belt in Taekwondo, her mother thinks she is also a capable and graceful singer.

Rasha rose to fame with her song Uyi Amma from her upcoming movie, Azaad. While talking to ETimes, she revealed that just like her mom, she also pursued studies while acting. Apparently, she completed her Class 12 studies during the shoot of the film and resumed school afterward. Currently, she is in her first year of a business management program.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to make her big screen debut with Azaad, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol's nephew, Aaman Devgan. Helmed by renowned filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, Piyush Mishra, Jiya Amin, Dylan Jones, and Akshay Anand Kohli.

Advertisement

Set in the 1920s, it tells the tale of a young boy who is fascinated by a spirited horse. Meanwhile, he develops a romantic interest in a young girl from a royal family. Azaad will be released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

For more such updates about B-town and its celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting to work at dhaba for Rs 150; now is one of the finest stars in industry