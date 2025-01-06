Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn in a rebel avatar is fierce; Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani’s fresh chemistry will steal your heart

Ajay Devgn is all set to have his first release of the year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad. The film marking the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan is just around the corner. While the countdown for its release has started already, the makers have released the trailer of the film, which has raised excitement all the more.

On January 6, the makers of Azaad released the trailer across all social media platforms. The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of an upcoming romantic drama film set in the pre-independence era. In the clip, we see Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider who rebels against the British army. He is idolized by Aaman who also learns horse riding from him.

In addition to this, Rasha Thadani is seen as a girl belonging to a royal family. Her love angle with Aaman Devgan and Diana Penty's presence, playing Ajay's love interest, piques interest.

"Kuch rishton ko hum chunte; aur kuch humein....#AzaadTrailer out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025," the post was captioned as they shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

Watch the trailer here

Soon after, fans flooded the comment section heaping praise on the trailer. A user wrote, "Can't wait to see" another excited fan stated, "First day dekhuga" while a third fan exclaimed, "Super excited All the best our team Azaad!!"

The second track of the film, Uyi Amma was released on Sunday in which Rasha Thadani lit up the dance floor with her infectious dance moves.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends thrilling action with deep emotional resonance. Filled with themes of love, loyalty, and bravery, the film is set to release on January 17, 2025, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

