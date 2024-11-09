EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn feels, "Box Office Transparancy" is needed and "We are getting there"

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again did quite well in its first week at the box office and is heading for a steady second week as well, if the hold in the collections is anything to go by. The hit duo graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, where they talked about their new theatre release, the box office dynamics, their upcoming releases and a lot more.

Ajay Devgn Talks About The Need For Box Office Transparency

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Ajay Devgn was asked about the need for box office transparency in a country like India, similar to that of China where collections are updated on an hourly basis and you get vital statistics like average ticket prices, the demographic of the audience and a lot more. To this, the Singham actor answered, "It is required and slowly, I think it is getting there. I guess it is getting there. So, in a couple of years, everything is going to be transparent." "It's already getting transparent", he said. Ace director Rohit Shetty was in total agreement of what the actor had to say about the need for box office transparency.

The Indian Film Industry struggles with maintaining box office transparency in general. Not just Bollywood but every movie industry within the country. There are issues to be addressed but all we can stay right now is optimistic.

Ajay Devgn Shares One Particular Change In The Movie Industry That Hurts Him The Most

Ajay Devgn also shared about a particular change in the movie industry that has hurt him the most. "Filmmakers talk about numbers more than the script. First there was only passion. Now the numbers have come in. And it hurts", he said. He told that the industry has become more numbers driven than passion driven and even the corporates who put in money, are hesistant to bankroll projects which they think may not track everywhere.

Singham Again In Theatres

