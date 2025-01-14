Azaad: Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan recalls chat with superstar about THIS movie made him want to become actor

Aaman Devgan has been receiving widespread admiration for his highly anticipated debut in Azaad, set to hit theaters on Friday, January 17, 2025. In the film, the young actor plays the role of a humble village boy named Govind, who shares a deep, unbreakable bond with his horse, Azaad. The actor recently recalled his one conversation with Ajay about the movie Legend of Bhagat Singh, which made him dream of becoming an actor.

Amidst a busy schedule promoting Azaad, Aaman Devagn also announced his upcoming project, Jhalak. During his media interactions, Aaman shared some intriguing insights, including how, at just 15 years old, he was introduced to the world of cinema and decided to pursue a career in acting.

Aaman shared that he was quite young when he first saw Bhagat Singh and recalled a conversation with his uncle, Ajay Devgn, during lunch. He asked Devgn about his costume, to which his uncle explained that it was part of acting, and he dressed up for different roles.

It was then that Aaman became aware of the world of acting and made the decision to pursue it. Aaman also mentioned that he was only 15 years old at the time, and this interaction inspired him to choose acting as his career.

Aaman Devgan has dedicated himself to thorough preparation for Azaad, from learning horseback riding to spending time with the horse to establish a strong connection. He has taken on every task, from feeding and sleeping with the animal to even cleaning after it, to authentically portray their deep bond on screen.

Advertisement

Directed by the renowned Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad promises to deliver an emotionally charged story about the unbreakable relationship between humans and animals. The film embarks on a heartfelt journey of love, loyalty, and bravery and will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok season 3: Creator Sudip Sharma gives major update on Jaideep Ahlawat-led show's next part; 'We all have...'