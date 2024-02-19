Babita Phogat consoles Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s parents at latter’s prayer meet; shares heartbreaking PICS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The sudden demise of Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar brought shockwaves to the Indian film industry. Everyone was in disbelief when news of the 19-year-old's passing away made headlines. Soon after, many celebs, especially actors who shared screen with her in Aamir Khan’s biographical film took to social media and extended their condolences to her family. A while ago, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat visited her house and met with her grieving parents at her prayer meet.

Babita Phogat attends Suhani Bhatnagar’s prayer meet

Indian actress Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed the role of younger Babita Kumari Phogat in the Aamir Khan-led blockbuster film Dangal. A while ago, the Indian wrestler made efforts to pay a visit to her house in Faridabad and meet with her parents. Taking to Instagram, Babita shared two pictures from the prayer ceremony. In the first photo, she can be seen praying to the departed soul with folded hands. In the following photo, she can be seen standing next to Suhani’s parents who were in tears.

Sharing glimpses of the ceremony, Phogat penned in Hindi that translates to, “After the sad demise of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, I reached her Faridabad residence and extended my heartfelt condolences to her grieving parents and mourned her loss. Om Shanti”

After Suhani Bhatnagar breathed her last on February 16, Babita also took to social media and shared a collage of the late actress and penned in Hindi, “It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it; I'm shocked by this news!! May God grant peace to the departed soul, and may the entire family and fans find the strength to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Aamir Khan’s production house was quick to extend their heartfelt condolences to her entire family. They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who portrayed young Geeta Phogat in the film was shocked upon hearing the news. She took to her Instagram stories and penned a heartbreaking note that read, “I am shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

During her conversation with Bombay Times, Zaira also said that after reading about the heartbreaking news, she couldn't get her head around it. “I wish this was a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news, I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength,” she quipped.

Talking about her medical condition, Suhani's father shared that the actress was admitted to AIIMS where she was detected with a rare autoimmune disease called dermatomyositis. Her immune system was severely affected after she was put on steroids to cure the ailment.

