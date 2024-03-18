Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk are here with Bad Newz; their comedy film to hit theaters on THIS date

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are teaming up for an upcoming comedy film titled Bad Newz, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This star-studded collaboration promises to bring fresh energy and entertainment to the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz

The makers of the highly acclaimed movie Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are now coming up with Bad Newz. The project stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles, and it will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced the project; he wrote, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events! #BADNEWZ IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!"

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's work front

In Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, Vicky Kaushal took on a supporting role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The film earned both critical acclaim and commercial success. Prior to this, he garnered praise for portraying India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Released on December 1st, the film received positive reviews, with Vicky's performance particularly being lauded.

In addition to her role in Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri began her acting journey with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, where she displayed her undeniable talent. She continued to make her mark in the industry with standout performances in films produced by Anushka Sharma, including Bulbul and Qala. However, her brief but impactful portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal truly brought her into the spotlight.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk's notable films include Puada, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Qismat 2, 83, and many more.

With Vicky's versatility, Triptii's charm, and Ammy's flair, audiences can anticipate a laughter-packed cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!

ALSO READ: PICS: Triptii Dimri aka Bhabhi 2 from Animal celebrates her birthday with family; 'Grateful for all the Love and Blessings'