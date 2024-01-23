Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff have each other’s back in new poster ahead of teaser release

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The release of captivating stills and posters from the film has sparked immense excitement among fans, and the upcoming teaser is poised to provide a first look at what the movie has to offer. Adding to the anticipation, a new intense poster has been unveiled, showcasing the lead stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, supporting each other and hinting at the dynamic interplay within the film.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff feature as ‘heroes’ in new poster from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On Tuesday, January 23, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released a compelling new poster, featuring the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ahead of the teaser’s premiere tomorrow.

Shared across various social media platforms, the image depicted Akshay and Tiger standing back to back, armed with guns and seemingly engaged in a fierce firefight with their adversaries. Both actors sported a rugged appearance, with visible wounds and cuts on their faces, showcasing a determined and focused expression. The backdrop featured a chaotic scene with explosions, helicopters, and missiles, setting the tone for intense action.

The tagline on the poster intriguingly read, "The world is about to end and… our heroes will rise."

Akshay shared the poster on X (Twitter), tweeting, “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! (your friend is standing behind you) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow.” This caption adds an element of camaraderie, hinting at the strong bond between the characters.

More about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Currently, the cast is shooting in Jordan for three song sequences.

The film is poised to be an entertaining rollercoaster ride, promising action-packed stunts and an intriguing storyline. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, it is scheduled to premiere in theaters on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April. The much-anticipated teaser is set to be released tomorrow, January 24.

