Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh drop endearing birthday wishes for ‘personal angel’ Rahyl on his 8th birthday

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh recently took to their social media handle and posted an endearing birthday wish for son Rahyl on his 8th birthday. Check it out.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Jun 02, 2024  |  09:18 AM IST |  4.2K
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh pen sweet birthday note for son Rahyl
Pic Courtesy: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the beloved couples of Bollywood. The two are happily married since 2012 and are proud parents to two kids- Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. Being proud parents, the two are often seen showering love on their kids on special days. Now, yet again, the couple showered immense love on their younger son on his 8th birthday. Check it out.

Riteish Deshmukh posts sweetest birthday wish for son Rahyl on his 8th birthday

A while back, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of happy pictures of his son, Rahyl. The innocence in little one's smile is sure to steal your heart. Accompanied by the cute post, the actor mentioned, “My Dearest Darling Boy Rahyl, Thank you for teaching me that it’s not about being perfect but finding magic in things you do. You are the light, the magic of our lives. Happy Birthday Beta!!!”

Take a look:


Genelia Deshmukh's endearing wish for 'personal angel'

In addition to this, his wife and a doting mother, Genelia Deshmukh also posted an endearing video to wish her ‘personal angel’ on his birthday. In the video, she was seen carrying her son in her arms while walking in her home's garden. The video exuded a mother’s selfless love; sure to leave one’s heart melting.

She expressed her emotions in the caption stating, “They say your second child is actually your inner child that you never got to be,They are funny, free spirited, strong and full of life They are your biggest cheerleaders and as much as they drive you crazy, they can make you smile on your darkest days..”

“Rahyl you are all of the above baby boy I just hope I always have the power to carry you whenever you need me (accompanied by a green-heart emoji) Happy Birthday my own personal angel (three green hearts emoji)”

Take a look:


Riteish and Genelia after years of dating finally got married on February 3, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Riaan in 2012, nearly four years after they welcomed their second child Rahyl in 2016.

On the professional front, Riteish will be seen hosting the 5th season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He also has Housefull 5, Masti 4, Visfot, and Raid 2 in the pipeline.

Credits: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh on Instagram
