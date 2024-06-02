Indian 2: Silambarasan TR shares his views on Kamal Haasan starrer; says, 'I have lost count on the...'

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2024. The film is a successor to its 1995 film Indian which is still a cult classic for many die-hard Kamal Haasan admirers. Currently, the film is almost a month away from its release and the makers recently held a music launch event too.

At the event, actor Silambarasan TR and Brahmanandam expressed their take on Indian 2 and the legacy of Kamal Haasan, and director Shankar Shanmugam. Read on further!

Silambarasan on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

During the ongoing event, Silambarasan TR came onto the stage and expressed his excitement and gratitude for Kamal Haasan as he will be seen along with Haasan in Thug Life.

The actor said, "I just came back from Kamal sir's Thug Life shoot. I feel Indian is the film that has tapped commercial formula to the hit. Since I have lost count on the number of times I watched it, I can't wait for its sequel.”

Brahmanandam on Kamal Haasan, and Shankar's legacy

At the same event, Padma Shri Brahmanandam also graced the main stage and shared his views on Kamal Haasan, and Shankar's long legacy.

The actor said, “We are proud contemporaries of Kamal Haasan. He's a product of the universe, not just TN or India. Every inch, every centimetre of his body performs. Every drop of Shankar's blood has direction in it. He is not just a fine technician but also a good human being.”

More about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan portrayed two roles in the 1996 film Indian: father and son. The father is portrayed as a veteran liberation fighter who also serves as a vigilante against corruption in his country.

Indian 2 is designed to be a direct continuation of the previous film. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key roles.

Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen appearances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek. Anirudh Ravichander replaces A R Rahman as the musical composer for the next film.

Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions has bankrolled the political thriller film, which is planned to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.

