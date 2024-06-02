Mr And Mrs Mahi Day 2 Box Office: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie secures good hold; Adds Rs 4.50 crores

Mr And Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, held decently well at the box office on day 2 as it netted Rs 4.25-4.75 crores. This takes the 2 day cume of the movie to Rs 11.25 crores and the weekend should be around Rs 16.25-16.50 crores. The weekend number of Mr And Mrs Mahi is much better than what it seems because the footfalls on the first day were excellent for a film of the size that it is.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Collects Rs 4.50 Crores Nett On Saturday

Mr And Mrs Mahi, despite a reasonably good Saturday, could have had a better hold. What must be noted is that a significant chunk of the prospective weekend audiences planned their outing on the very first day, where tickets were available at subsidised rates of Rs 99 for the standard format. Compared to the collections that were down by about 35 percent, the footfalls were down by over 65 percent. Generally, collections for an averagely accepted film go up by 40-50 percent from Friday. This means that the fair value first day collection of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor film is around Rs 3 crores (taking into consideration that prospective weekend audiences won't necessarily go on Friday to the theatres). If this is not enough indication of why price sensitivity is important for a country like India, what is!

Mr And Mrs Mahi Needs To Hold Strongly For The Next Couple Of Weeks

Mr And Mrs Mahi will have to hold strongly for the next couple of weeks to reach a respectable final sum. Yes, for a movie that was contemplated to release directly on digital, it is good. But for the movie that it is, it should try and get as close to Rs 50 crores as possible. Munjya releases next week and Chandu Champion releases the week after. While both movies are not a threat to Mr And Mrs Mahi, they will act as an additional option for the audiences to choose from.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 11.25 crores nett in India in 2 days

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

