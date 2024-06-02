Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do's Connection achieves personal best viewership; Jang Ki Yong-Chun Woo Hee's The Atypical Family remains stable

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer mystery thriller Connection achieved its highest viewership ratings yet and also became the most viewed on June 1 among people between the ages of 20 to 49. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won and The Atypical Family with Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee maintained their viewership ratings. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is June 1.

Connection enjoys jump in viewership, achieving personal best

Connection garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 7.9 percent marking its personal best yet. The Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer also became the most-watched program on Saturday among people between the ages of 20 and 49. The drama tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

The Atypical Family received a viewership rating of 3.6 percent, maintaining its run. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He becomes affected by depression which causes him to lose his abilities.

Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Missing Crown Prince, Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Bitter Sweet Hell's viewership

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon achieved a viewership rating of 4.1 percent and continued its stable ratings. The historical drama Missing Crown Prince garnered 3.5 percent. Bitter Sweet Hell also saw a consistent nationwide average viewership of 4.9 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched program on Saturday once more with 15.4 percent and maintained its streak.

