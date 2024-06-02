Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to stay in the news for quite sometime now. The show's apparent leap and exit of previous characters except Bhavika Sharma has been doing the rounds and now, seems like the time has arrived when the viewers are getting a better clarity about the show. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about two seasoned actors Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini will be joining the show as primary cast.

Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini join Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will witness major changes with a 10-year-leap. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that with the leap and new lead joining the show, his family will also be introduced. And our sources have informed us that Jiji Maa and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant fame Pallavi Pradhan and Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Sagar Saini will be seen joining the show.

Interestingly, Pallavi and Bhavika Sharma aka Savi, have worked together in Jiji Maa and this will be their second project together.

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

Post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora who plays the character of Ishaan will be seen exiting the show along with other characters who played a part of Bhosale family. Reports have it that actor Hitesh Bharadwaj who impressed the viewers in shows like Udaariyaan and Aankh Micholi will be seen joining the show as the new lead. He will be paired opposite Bhavika Sharma (Savi Chavan).

Karanvir Bohra as Bhavar Patil to play antagonist

Karanvir Bohra who entered the show as Bhavar Patil has fallen in love with Savi and will grow obsessed to win her love. Bohra will continue to be a part of the show.

Speculations are rife that Bollywood actress Rekha who has been associated with the show since its begining and have promoted the same on important junctures, might shoot for yet another promo to introduce the actors and story post leap. However, there is no clarity on the same yet.

Coming back to Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini, we tried contacting the actors, but they remained unavailable to comment.

