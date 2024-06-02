Who Is Sophie Turner's New Boyfriend? Everything We Know About Peregrine Pearson

Following her split from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner has found love and is now dating a British aristocrat called Peregrine Pearson. He could be a Viscount in the future. Read further to know all about Sophie Turner’s new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Who is Sophie Turner's new beau Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine Pearson is the son of Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, a landowner in West Sussex and a major shareholder of Cowdray Company. The family’s company also owns the Cowdray estate which houses Cowdray Park Polo Club as well as being behind the production of the Rolling Stones’ Sympathy for The Devil.

Lady Anne Pamela, Peregrine’s grandmother happens to be a direct first cousin of Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, implying that he has royal connections. Princess Alice was the wife of Prince Henry, son of King George V.

His family’s net worth stands at £224m ($284.8m). He has established an investment property development firm known as Weetman along with expertise in estate management and strategic planning.

Pearson had previously been dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark but they broke up last September clearing up the timeline for the new actor-Viscount couple to unite.

About Sophie Turner's new relationship so far

According to The Sun, on October 28, 2023, the Game of Thrones actor and her boyfriend were spotted in Paris where they were seen kissing for the first time in public at an undisclosed location. The two have been frequently seen together kissing as they take walks through London and snuggling up during another stroll that happened in January 2024.

There was an eyewitness who claimed to have seen them arrive at the station together and share a kiss before going their separate ways. The witness told The Sun, "They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station.”

The source in the report continued, “It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."

In one recent British Vogue cover story, Sophie excitedly said, "I am having fun dating. It's very fun.”

Sharing her experience further, the actress continued, “I mean, it's strange when you get married so young. It's like you never really learn how to date. So it's all very new to me."

On January 29 this year, Sophie Turner dropped hints on Instagram about her new man with a skiing photo featuring Peregrine Pearson. Their first appearance together occurred when they attended Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon celebration on February 10 this year.

