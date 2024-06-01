Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong Ho faces backlash for commenting on Kim Hye Yoon’s appearance during filming

While Lovely Runner wrapped up its influential journey, director Yoon Jong Ho from the K-drama stirred controversy with his recent remarks about lead actress Kim Hye Yoon. In a recent interview, he discussed his perspective on Kim Hye Yoon's role in the series and her impact.

Lovely Runner’s director discusses Kim Hye Yoon’s impact on the series; faces criticism

During his interview, the director reminisced about his collaboration with lead actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon to breathe life into the story of Lovely Runner. He highlighted the detailed approach required to portray the characters across different ages. The characters' age evolution (high school, university, adult) demanded careful consideration, with the high school versions of Sun Jae and Sol speaking in slightly higher tones compared to their older counterparts.

Both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon dedicated themselves to adjusting their tones accordingly. The cast and production crew meticulously attended to even the minutest details, ensuring a comprehensive portrayal of the characters. While he praised Kim Hye Yoon's acting skills and acknowledged her reputation in the industry, he expressed some dissatisfaction with her appearance. He emphasized the importance of "quality visuals" for the female lead in a romantic comedy genre and suggested that Kim Hye Yoon could work on enhancing her appearance.

He emphasized that portraying Im Sol presented unique challenges beyond acting skills alone. As the female lead in a romantic comedy, Sol needed to possess compelling visuals to convince viewers that Sun Jae fell for Sol instantly at first sight. Hence, the director aimed to showcase Kim Hye Yoon's beauty to its peak, often pushing her and scolding her to improve in this aspect. Despite her strength lying in acting, he urged her to focus on enhancing her appearance for the role.

He mentioned that as the female lead in a romantic comedy, it was crucial for the character to possess appealing visuals. He shared that Kim Hye Yoon took his advice seriously and started concentrating on enhancing her appearance, even resorting to techniques like "camera massages." Initially, she exuded a youthful vibe akin to a daughter figure, but as the project progressed, she developed a more mature and womanly aura, a transformation that filled him with pride.

Following the director's remarks, fans have voiced strong criticism, labeling his views as judgmental. Netizens have accused Director Yoon Jong Ho of exhibiting sexism and superficiality, particularly for his critique of Kim Hye Yoon's appearance, which could have potentially distressed her.

More about Lovely Runner

In another interview, writer Lee Si Eun disclosed that she crafted the entire series and specifically the character of Im Sol with Kim Hye Yoon in mind giving her past roles and acting talent really moved her. She expressed her immense delight when Kim Hye Yoon accepted the role.

The accomplished actress stars alongside Byeon Woo Seok in this heartfelt drama, which has captivated netizens and astonished the public with its unprecedented and organic surge in popularity. Kim Hye Yoon delivers a standout portrayal of Im Sol, a character characterized by sacrifice, selfless love, and strength. Im Sol embarks on a journey back in time following the tragic death of her beloved idol Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) to try and alter his destiny.

