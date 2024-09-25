Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani files case against Netflix India for ‘cheating’ amidst non-payment controversy

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has found himself in another trouble. This time, the filmmaker, previously accused of non-payment by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar, has alleged that Netflix India 'cheated' him. The Pooja Entertainment head asserted that he has yet to receive a sum of Rs 47.37 crore.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Vashu Bhagnani alleged that the OTT platform had 'cheated and conspired against the rights' of his latest three films: Hero No 1, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He lodged a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India—Netflix’s content investment arm in the country—along with Zoo Digital India and several executives from both companies. The report added Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned executives of Los Gatos Production Services India.

Vashu Bhagnani has been in the spotlight for several controversies this year. Following the underperformance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film's crew accused him of not settling their payments. Earlier this month, the movie's director also claimed that Bhagnani had not paid his fee of Rs 7.30 crore. In response, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar, alleging that the filmmaker misappropriated subsidy funds obtained from Abu Dhabi authorities during the film's production.

The Bhagnanis accused Zafar of committing fraud amounting to Rs 9.50 crore and charged him with "coercion, criminal breach of trust, extortion, blackmailing, criminal intimidation, harassment, criminal defamation, and money laundering," asserting that he routed the funds through a shell company in Abu Dhabi.

A June 2024 report stated that, Federation of Western India Cine Employees President BN Tiwari disclosed that Bhagnani owes Rs 33.13 lakh to Mission Raniganj director Tinu Suresh Desai. Under Desai’s contract with Pooja Entertainment, he received Rs 3,70,36,092 out of a total of Rs 4,03,50,000 from the production company. Tiwari mentioned that the federation has been pursuing the matter with Bhagnani’s firm, but the dues remain unpaid.

The same report indicated that producer Vashu Bhagnani hadn't settled the dues of 250 workers involved in his films. He owed them Rs 31.78 lakh for their work on the sets of Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at that time.

