Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar reflects on past break-ups; reveals how he used to 'channelise' anger

Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated to hit the screens on the festive occasion of Eid. Akshay has been immersed in the promotional campaign alongside actor Tiger Shroff. During a recent interview, Akshay talked about his personal life, reflecting on his past break-ups and offering advice on how to channelise the anger.

Akshay Kumar provides advice on how to deal with break-ups

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay Kumar was asked to share advice on coping with break-ups. Drawing from his own personal experiences with heartbreak, Akshay revealed, "Mere sath jab break-up hua, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I have had a break-up, 2-3 times), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it."

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star added, "I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana hai (I would eat a lot). I think that is the way a martial artist would do. I believe that is the only way we understand."

For the unversed, Akshay has been happily married to Twinkle Khanna since 2001 and they have two kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Disha Patani 'cant wait' for rumored ex Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; REACTS to trailer