Badshah gives SAVAGE reply to X user who said ‘sense nahi ban raha’ on his shayari: ‘Sense to tere paida hone ka bhi nahi hai’

Singer and rapper Badshah, renowned for both his hit songs and his outspoken nature, recently faced trolling on social media after sharing a shayari. In response to a comment claiming his shayari lacked meaning, Badshah delivered a sharp retort, suggesting that the troller's very existence was similarly senseless, showcasing his commanding presence. He wrote, “Sense to tere paida hone ka bhi nahi hai.”

Badshah took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a shayari, “याद नहीं आती होगी, शर्म तो आती होगी। झूठी ही सही, क़सम तो खाती होगी।” (You might not remember, but you must feel ashamed. Even if it's a lie, you probably take an oath). In response, a user commented, “Trust me bhai koi sense nhi ban raha dono lines ka delete kardo.” (Trust me, brother, neither of these lines make any sense. Just delete them). The singer and rapper, showcasing his assertive personality, delivered a sharp comeback. He replied, “Sense to tere paida hone ka bhi nai hai, wapas jayega?” (Even your existence makes no sense. Will you go back?).

Badshah recently made history by becoming the first Indian artist to enter Spotify's top 10 most-followed global hip-hop artists. He joined an elite group that includes international stars such as Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion. The late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was also featured on this prestigious list.

In a past interview with Lallantop, Badshah shared how his music channel 'Aho' came into existence due to his ego. He explained that a conflict with MTV over placement led him to create his own channel, intending to surpass MTV. Although 'Aho' achieved higher TRP ratings, Badshah admitted that the venture resulted in financial losses, despite its success in altering the landscape. He said, "We did beat them in terms of TRP, par main lut gaya." (But I incurred losses).

The singer has produced a range of chart-topping hits in Hindi cinema over the years. Some of his popular tracks include Genda Phool, Kar Gayi Chull, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Garmi, DJ Waley Babu, Paani Paani, Proper Patola, Bad Boy X Bad Girl, Heartless, and Tera Hua, among others.

