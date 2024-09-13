Badshah confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series Stardom; ‘Chhota sa role hai mera…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is soon going to make his directorial debut with the upcoming web show, Stardom. While fans are already anticipating its release, rapper Badshah has also confirmed his appearance.

In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Badshah was asked what Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has been up to these days and if the two are planning to collaborate. In response to this, the Mercy singer revealed that Aryan has been working on a series which is written and directed by him.

Badshah further confirmed that he is also a part of the series. He said, "mujhe nahin pata vo batana chahte hain ya nahin batana chahte, lekin usmein main hoon, chhota sa role hai mera(I don’t if they want to make it public or not but I have a small role in it)."

In addition to this, the Punjabi rapper also recalled that Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show when he met both superstars for the first time. He went on to recall how King Khan later invited him for a song for his movie, Zero.

Badshah shared that then he listened to the King actor’s viewpoints and ways. It was then that he met Aryan and the two are now good friends.

The rapper continued heaping praise on the My Name Is Khan actor stating, "Khul ke sochte hain vo, band ho ke nai sochte aur bahut humble hain, bahut self-aware hain, extremely self-aware aur jo naa hai vo naa hai, jo haan hai vo haan hai, jo cheez pata hai vo pata hai jo cheez nai pata vo nai pata (He has a broad thinking and is very humble. He is extremely self-aware and clear with his thoughts)."

According to Badshah, the celebrated actor learns what he doesn’t know and passes on the information that he has. He is a night person, claimed the rapper.

Aryan Khan’s upcoming debut series, Stardom, is six-episodic. As Pinkvilla informed earlier, the series is set against the backdrop of the film industry. The show also stars Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Lakshay Lalwani among others with reported cameos of SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

