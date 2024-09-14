Badshah admits ‘mai lut gaya’ after launching a rival music channel in ego due to infamous fallout with MTV; talks about failed pharma brand

Badshah has created a strong niche for himself over the years and has ventured into several other businesses other than music. The rapper-singer recently spoke to Lallantop about the same while also acknowledging the loss he had to incur. Badshah first spoke about the birth of his music channel ‘Aho’ out of ego.

“I had a fight with MTV with regards to placement. So I took it to my ego and decided to launch a television channel of my own, which would leave MTV behind. We did beat them in terms of TRP, par main lut gaya (but I incurred losses),” Badshah expressed while admitting that his outing was quite successful in changing the game.

For the unversed, Badshah’s TV channel primarily played independent songs after getting in touch with regional talents. While it did boost their ratings, it was eventually shut down. The Paani Paani singer further spoke about his brief career in the pharmaceutical industry after one of his friends suggested it to be a paying-well field.

ALSO READ: Badshah says ex-wife Jasmine Masih ‘couldn’t adjust to culture’ despite all their attempts to save the divorce: ‘It got really messy’

“I have also sold medicines. We sold paracetamol, and antibiotics under our brand (Apus Life). But it didn’t earn me any money. So we shut that down too,” said Badshah. The 38-year-old said that now he owns several clubs and restaurants across Delhi and Mumbai with a restaurant named Civil in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Badshah continued, “I have a beer brand too, which is mostly sold in North India. It’s a nice beer. I don’t drink, but I tasted them all.” Asked what attracts him to increase his business portfolio, the singer calls it his keen interest in exploring revenue sources aside from music.

The man who also owns a production house and a clothing line expressed, “I want to see how far I can take it and how far I can leverage my brand.” Hailing from a core Punjabi roots, Badshah came as a wave in Bollywood following the footsteps of Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singing duo post-fallout made successful individual careers that the world sees as an inspiration.

Badshah has given Hindi cinema several chartbusters including Genda Phool, Kar Gayi Chull, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Garmi, and DJ Waley Babu, among many others.

ALSO READ: Badshah reveals he allowed Dharma Productions to recreate his Saturday Saturday song for Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's HSKD on THIS condition