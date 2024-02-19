BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer Best Film Award not in the English language for The Zone Of Interest

Desi diva Deepika Padukone is currently representing India at the coveted 77th British Academy Film Awards that took place in London on Sunday. Proudly flaunting her roots, the actress decided to make heads turn by donning a gorgeous sequin saree. She even presented the award for the Best Film in the non-English category on the international platform.

Deepika Padukone presents Best Film Award not in the English language for The Zone Of Interest

A while ago, Deepika Padukone dropped multiple photos of her wearing a pretty saree to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award show. It was held in London on Sunday, February 18, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. She also presented director Jonathan Glazer with the Best Film not in the English language Award for his historical drama film The Zone of Interest.

Take a look:

When the Bajirao Mastani actress gave a peek into her outfit of the night to the world, everyone went gaga over it. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar showered love on DP’s pose. A user called her “A beauty to stare at all day,” while another commented, “Deepika Padukone x Saree best combo ever.” A third penned, “Deepika and sarees a match made in heaven,” while a fourth wrote, “Deepika Padukone the dreamy girl.”

Take a look:

It’s not the first time that the actress has made us proud at international events. Just like in BAFTA 2024, she was also one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer wins multiple accolades at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Every year, the best performances of the year are honored by the British Academy at the annual BAFTA Awards. This time, it was the 2023 biographical thriller film Oppenheimer that won multiple awards namely Best Film Award, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), an award for Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), for editing to Jennifer Lame. Actor Robert Downey Jr. also won the Best Supporting Actor Award for the film, according to BAFTA's official website.

Apart from this, Emma Stone won the Best Leading Actress award for Poor Things, and a special ward was given to film curator June Givanni.

