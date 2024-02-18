PICS: Deepika Padukone struts in style as she rocks glittery saree at BAFTA Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone is proud of her Desi roots. Hence, she is often seen carrying a piece of her Indian culture and heritage wherever she goes. From naming her skincare brand in sync with India’s geographical presence on the world map to embracing her traditions during her wedding, she has done it all. Currently, the actress is making the people of India proud by representing the country at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in a gorgeous saree.

Deepika Padukone arrives at BAFTA in a glittery saree

The annual BAFTA Film Awards have kickstarted and Deepika Padukone has already flown to London where the coveted festival will be held at the Royal Festival Hall. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped some amazingly beautiful photos of her slaying a glittery sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She flaunted her perfectly toned back making everyone’s jaws drop.

The makeup, the messy bun, and those big shiny stones on her earrings compliment her look so well. Minutes ago, the Piku actress posted more images from her photoshoot in her desi attire.

Take a look at her post:

DP’s fans went gaga when she dropped those images. While some were reminded of her character Shanti Priya from her debut movie Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan, others couldn’t take their eye off her. A user commented, “Deepika Padukone in a saree can never go wrong,” while another wrote, “Remember ShantiPriya from Om Shanti Om? This is how she looks now.” A third one penned, “The Queen of Hearts.” Another one opined, “Kinni sohni.”

Just look at how she is slaying that outfit on the red carpet.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress will also be one of the presenters for an award at the ceremony among other internationally acclaimed artists like Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daisy Edgar Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell and more.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Since 2006, the actress has been ruling the Indian film industry. Her journey in Bollywood started with Om Shanti Om and since then she has worked in many commercially hit films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Padmaavat and more. After Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, she was seen in Fighter this year with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Singham Again.

