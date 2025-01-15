Baida First Look OUT: Sudhanshu Rai’s supernatural sci-fi thriller promises to send shivers down your spine

For fans of horror and supernatural sci-fi, Baida is a must-watch! This thrilling film guarantees an experience unlike anything you've seen before. The first glimpse of the film, unveiled by Sudhanshu Rai on Makar Sankranti, is already sending chills down the spine, promising a spine-tingling journey into the unknown. The film is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025.

This first glimpse offers a truly unique and intriguing experience, immersing audiences in a strange and spellbinding reality.

Along with the release of the 55-second video, Sudhanshu and director Puneet Sharma made a major announcement about the film’s theatrical debut. They have revealed that Baida will officially hit theaters nationwide on March 21, 2025.

Check out the first look right below!

This captivating film promises to take viewers on a journey into a mystical world filled with haunting, deserted cottages, glowing lanterns, thick forests, and a maze of illusions.

Baida immerses viewers in a world of illusion, where dark forces manipulate time and dimensions in a battle to control life and death. Directed by Puneet Sharma and written by Sudhanshu Rai, this sci-fi supernatural thriller is set against the backdrop of India’s Hindi Heartland.

Based on one of Sudhanshu’s most beloved audio stories, the film promises a fresh, thrilling experience. Following the success of the horror comedy Chaipatti, created under the Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai banner, Baida takes a bold leap forward, offering a truly unique cinematic journey.

The cast of Baida features Sudhanshu Rai alongside Shobhit Sujay (from Chaipatti), Manisha Rai (from Detective Boomrah), Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Pradeep Kabra, and others.

The film’s editing is handled by Pratheek Shetty, known for his work in Kantara and 777 Charlie. Abhishek Modak takes on the role of Director of Photography, adding a visual edge to the supernatural thriller.

