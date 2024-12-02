Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer: Katrina Kaif ‘can’t wait to hear the music’ and Vicky Kaushal is ‘so excited’; ‘Not because they are friends…’

The trailer for the second season of Bandish Bandits was revealed earlier in the day, hinting at a promising conflict between love and ambitions. Soon after the trailer dropped, it received a major shout-out from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and Sunny Kaushal as they expressed excitement about the upcoming romantic drama series.

On December 2, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared the trailer of the upcoming series, Bandish Bandits. Expressing excitement about the show, the actress stated, "Looking (accompanied by fire emojis) Can’t wait to hear the music (accompanied by music emoji)".

In addition to this, her husband Vicky Kaushal also made a special post sharing the trailer of the series. He also admitted how eagerly has he been waiting for the show after loving its first season.

He mentioned, "Not because they are friends like family but genuinely as a lover of Season1… I’m so excited for the 2nd Season of #BandishBandits to drop. Love the Trailer! Waiting for Dec13! @anandntiwari @bindraamritpal @leomediacollective @primevideoin @ritwikbhowmik @shreya__chaudhry @sheeba.chadha @kunalkkapoor @atulkulkarni_official @rajeshtailang @divyadutta25 @saurabhnayyar1".

In addition to this, Karan Johar also shared the trailer on his story and wrote, "The much anticipated season 2 of #bandishbandits is back and this time it’s the clash of deep-rooted culture and musical modernity! Such a beautiful and cinematic and emotional world created by @anandntiwari congratulations to @bindraamritpal @karanstyagi @shreya__chaudhry @primevideoin @ritwikbhowmik @sheeba.chadha @atulkulkarni_official @rajeshtailang".

He also posted a special story with multiple red hearts, trumpet and guitar emojis.

Sunny Kaushal also shared the trailer and stated, "Dayum! #BandishBandits season 2 looks crazier! Can’t wait to watch it on Dec 13th and can’t wait for the album to drop.. @anandntiwari @bindraamritpal @shreya__chaudhry @ritwikbhowmik @divyadutta25 @sheeba.chadha @kunalroykapoor".

The show, Bandish Bandits, has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The first season of the show was released in August 2020. The second will feature Naseeruddin Shah, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang Sheeba Chaddha and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others reprising their role in the series.

It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 13, 2024.

