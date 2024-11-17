Karan Johar answers ‘controversial question’, picks THIS Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives out of all; Did you spot Vedang Raina in the background?

It’s been nearly a month since Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was streamed on the digital platform. The buzz around the show, especially Delhi-based socialite Shalini Passi seems to have been never-ending. Recently, Karan Johar also chose her when he was asked to choose one of the wives out of all the wives.

A video has been posted on an Instagram page by the name, Orry Acts, in which social media sensation Orry was seen speaking with Karan Johar. In the clip, he asked the filmmaker a "very controversial question" by asking him to choose out of all the Bollywood wives, which wife would he save if he could only save one.

Orry further named all the wives as he gave him the options stating, "Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey." Amused by his pronunciation, Johar corrects him and tells him that her name is "Bhavana Pandey" while Orry continues with the options, "Neelam Kothari or Saima (mistaken for Seema)."

While Johar was about to correct him, the social media sensation asked him to give one name. In response to this, the filmmaker initially tries to be diplomatic and names Anisha Baig, the content creator of the show. However, when Orry again persists him to name, the filmmaker flashes a wide smile and asks, "Should I just say it? Should I just say it? Say it?" and then adds, "I’ll say Shalini Passi."

Interestingly, Vedang Raina was also seen standing at the back while he was immersed in a conversation with somebody.

Minutes later, Shalini Passi also couldn’t resist laughing as she reacted to the video with multiple laughter emojis and stated, "Oh god !!", Maheep Kapoor dropped laughter, raised eyebrow, confounded and face with symbols on face emojis and Bhavana Pandey reacted with laughter and red-heart emoji.

In addition to this, several fans also agreed with Karan’s choice as one fan wrote, "Shalini passi is the only right answer" another fan remarked, "7 crore!!!!! sahi jawab" while a third fan also asserted, "Shalini is the ONLY RIGHT ANSWER."

Meanwhile, a fan pointed out, "Okay but ved behind you both took the attention" another fan exclaimed, "Shalini Passi anydayyy! " and another user also stated, "I approve the answer @karanjohar" while another fan wrote, "The myth the legend the ART herself SHALINI PASSI" whereas another user mentioned, "Vedang at back is what matters only he took the spotlight i was looking at him all time."

Further a fan stated, "I can't even Oryy so funny!! Ruined each wife's name" and another fan joked, "Maheep is gonna kill u."

For the unversed, Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based socialite, art collector, patron, and philanthropist. She is the wife of Sanjay Passi, the chairman of Pasco Group, which is an authorized dealer of Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki vehicles in North India. The couple have a son named Robin Passi.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the third season of the drama-reality series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show streamed last month in October and featured OG Bollywood wives including Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey with the addition of Delhi divas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla.

The third season of the series featured Bollywood wives competing against Delhi divas to prove to each other that they are better than the other. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is currently streaming on Netflix.

